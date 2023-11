H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit New York to attend the UN Security Council session on 29 November 2023 where the latest developments in Gaza will be discussed.

During the visit, Minister Fidan will also hold a series of meetings, together with other members of the group formed to follow up the decisions taken at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit dated 11 November 2023.