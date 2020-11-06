We totally reject the unfounded resolutions adopted against Turkey at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Arab League held on 9 September 2021.

It is well known that some Arab League members’ pursuing stereotypical allegations against Turkey for disguising their own ambitions and agendas has no resonance on the friendly and brotherly Arab peoples. Insisting on this stance from which no one benefits, is also not compatible with the recent positive steps taken in the region.

As a matter of fact, it is also being seen that some Arab League members have objected or made reservations on these resolutions of well-known deliberate nature.

Turkey, with its resolute and principled approach, comes first among the countries that exert utmost effort to preserve sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Arab countries.

Rendering Turkey’s fight against threats towards its national security and interests within the framework of international law into a subject matter for criticism in Arab League resolutions is unacceptable and does not make any sense either.

In this respect, we call upon Arab League to break free from such futile approaches and to focus on the peace, prosperity and well-being of the Arab peoples.