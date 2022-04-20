H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will travel to Brussels to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will be held at the NATO Headquarters on 28-29 November 2023.

As the war in Ukraine continues and the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza unfolds, the meeting will allow for a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic, as well as the developments in the Balkans. The first session of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers will also be held during the meeting.

Minister Fidan will also avail of the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.