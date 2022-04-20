H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Barcelona on 26-27 November 2023 to attend the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the latest situation in the region will be the sole agenda item of the Forum.

Minister Fidan, together with the other Ministers of Foreign Affairs mandated by the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, will also hold a meeting with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jose Manuel Albares Bueno to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.