The second round of consultations between the delegations headed by Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey and Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt were held in Ankara on 7-8 September 2021.

They addressed bilateral issues as well as a number of regional topics, such as the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two sides agreed to continue these consultations confirming their desire to make progress in areas under discussion and the need for further steps to facilitate normalization of their relations.