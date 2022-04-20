Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 300, 30 September 2022, Press Release Regarding Russia’s Annexation of Some Regions of Ukraine
Türkiye did not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea in an illegitimate referendum in 2014 and has emphasized its strong support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every occasion.

In accordance with this stance adopted in 2014, we reject Russia’s decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Herson and Zaphorizhia regions of Ukraine.

This decision, which constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted.

We reiterate our support to the resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations.