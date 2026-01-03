We are following with concern the recent developments in the southern provinces of the Republic of Yemen, which threaten the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the security of neighboring countries.

We attach importance to the efforts of the Presidential Leadership Council aimed at restoring stability in the country, and welcome the call to convene a comprehensive conference in Riyadh, as well as the support of Saudi Arabia for this initiative.

We reiterate our support for endeavors to achieve a lasting political solution on the basis of constitutional legitimacy in Yemen.