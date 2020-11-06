Bilateral Political Consultations between Turkey and Switzerland will be held on 7 September 2021 in Ankara under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ms. Livia Leu, State Secretary at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on the relations of Turkey and Switzerland with the EU and regional issues will be exchanged during the political consultations.