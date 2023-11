The Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation - Arab League, which was held in Riyadh on 11 November 2023 mandated the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.

Minister Fidan will visit London and Paris on 22 November 2023 to hold meetings within the framework of this joint diplomatic effort.