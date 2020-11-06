We condemn and express our deep concern on the coup attempt in the Republic of Guinea and the detention of President Alpha Condé on 5 September 2021.

Turkey is against all attempts aiming to topple elected Governments by illegal means.

We strongly expect the prompt restoration of constitutional order in the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea, and the immediate release of President Alpha Condé.

Turkey will stand by the friendly and brotherly Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period.