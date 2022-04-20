We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli attack on the Al-Fakhoora school, run by the United Nations, in Gaza on November 18, which killed dozens of innocent Palestinian children.

This attack by Israel is further evidence that Israel directly targets civilians, especially children, in Gaza deliberately and ruthlessly.

The number of women and children who lost their lives at the hands of Israel in Gaza over the last five weeks is a source of shame for humanity.

The international community should no longer turn a blind eye to Israel's trampling on the law and all human values with these grave crimes it has committed.

Those responsible for these massacres, which have already left a dark stain on human history, will definitely be held accountable for the indescribable pain they have caused.

It is essential that an unconditional and permanent ceasefire should be immediately declared in Gaza. We call on every conscientious member of the international community to take the necessary steps in this direction.