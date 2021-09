Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement of the EU Commission, will visit Turkey, on 6-7 September 2021.

Along with our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commissioner Varhelyi, will meet Ministers of Interior and Trade, as well as high level authorities and business circles. He will be briefed on technical aspects of Turkey-EU relations at the Directorate for EU Affairs.

At the meetings, all dimensions of Turkey-EU relations will be discussed.