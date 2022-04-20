We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terror attack targeting the General Dhagabadan military facility that took place on 25 September in Mogadishu, Somalia.

We condemn the heinous terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to support Somalia's fight against terrorism with all her means.