Israeli officials, who have entered the dark pages of history with the oppression and massacres committed against the Palestinian people, have no right to talk about the law.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Eli Cohen, who are both uncomfortable with the truth being expressed, will not be able to cover up their own crimes with their unfounded slander about H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

Israeli authorities, who have already lost their legitimacy in the conscience of humanity, will not be able to conceal the crimes they committed by bombing hospitals and killing women and children in front of the whole world and will not be able to divert attention.

The instigators and perpetrators of these crimes against humanity, which have caused deep indignation in the global public opinion, will sooner or later be tried.

Türkiye will continue to stand against the massacre in Gaza and support the just cause of the Palestinian people.