We have received the news with deep sorrow that at least 15 Iraqi security forces have lost their lives today (5 September) due to the clashes between Iraqi security forces and DEASH terrorists in Rashid district of Kirkuk and Makhmur district of Mosul.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon Iraqi security forces who lost their lives in these heinous attacks, speedy recovery to the wounded and extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Iraq as well as its Government.

We strongly condemn these heinous terror attacks which targeted peace and security of Iraq, emphasize our solidarity with Iraq in countering terrorism and reaffirm our readiness to extend support in this regard.