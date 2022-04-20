Council of Europe Ministers’ Deputies decision to close the examination of the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECtHR) Loizidou judgment during its 1443rd (Human Rights) meeting, on 20-22 September 2022, is a positive development, albeit a very late one.

With this decision, it has been once again reaffirmed that the Immovable Property Commission (IPC), established in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in line with the ECtHR judgments, is an effective domestic remedy.

First and foremost, the effectiveness of the IPC had been confirmed through the Strasbourg Court’s Demopoulos decision in 2010; and the relevant established case-law was also reaffirmed in the subsequent ECtHR judgments.

Despite the fact that Turkish Cypriot people have been subjected to inhumane isolation in front of the international community for decades, we appreciate the efforts of the TRNC to implement the relevant judgments of the ECtHR. These efforts make a significant contribution to the preservation of the European Convention on Human Rights system.

On the other hand, non-closure of the relevant cluster of “Cyprus vs. Turkey” judgment, during the same meeting, constitutes a great inconsistency. This fact once again shows that certain circles may aim to erode the Convention system for the sake of their political interests.

We would like to reiterate our President's call in relation to the TRNC, which continues to play its role towards the protection of the European Convention on Human Rights system, to attain its rightful place within the international community.