We are concerned by attempts to stage unilateral referenda in some regions of Ukraine that are under Russian control.

Such illegitimate faits accomplis will not be recognized by the international community. On the contrary, they will complicate efforts to revitalize the diplomatic process and deepen instability.

Taking this opportunity, we renew our support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, which we have been emphasizing since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and reiterate our readiness to extend all necessary support to resolve the ongoing war on the basis of the said objectives and through peaceful negotiations.