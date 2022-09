Today’s (September 21) politically motivated prison sentences against Deputy Speaker of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis Neriman Celal and other Crimean Tatar kinsmen Asan Ahmetov and Asia Ahmetov are concerning.

We reiterate our support to Crimean Tatars’ right to live freely and safely in their homelands, and expect the necessary steps to be taken for the immediate release of all our kinsmen, who are imprisoned in Crimea, including those who are mentioned above.