We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on the Gaza Strip. We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land.

Ongoing attacks will exacerbate the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and undermine the efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in the region.

We call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel.