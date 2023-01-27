We strongly condemn the armed attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran this morning. We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Embassy personnel who lost his life and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye, which was targeted by similar attacks in the past, deeply shares the grief of the people of Azerbaijan.

It is very important that those responsible for this heinous attack should be immediately apprehended and brought to justice.

Brotherly Azerbaijan is never alone. Our support for Azerbaijan will continue uninterrupted as before.