We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many soldiers have lost their lives and many others were wounded as a result of the attack carried out today (29 August) with armed drones and ballistic missiles on the Al Anad military base under the control of the Arab Coalition in the Lahj province of Yemen.

We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Yemen.

It is necessary for all parties to realize that the civil war, which has been continuing for almost seven years in Yemen, can only be resolved through peaceful means, and that the continuation of the conflict does not bring any results other than deepening the humanitarian crisis faced by the brotherly people of Yemen.

In this context, we believe that the focus should be on declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire across the country as soon as possible and a political solution based on the GCC initiative, the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council resolutions.