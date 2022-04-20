We regret the Russian Federation’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty). Mainly since 2007, there has been a gradual erosion of the European security architecture in which the CFE Treaty remains a cornerstone. Unfortunately, as Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty is coming into force on 7 November 2023, meaningful implementation of the Treaty by other States Parties has become impossible in practice. Under such conditions, we, together with other NATO Allies that are States Parties, needed to suspend the implementation of the Treaty for as long as necessary.

This decision is, in essence, reversible. The need for the foundations and fundamental principles of the legally binding CFE Treaty that provide balance, transparency, and predictability among military forces with its numerical limitations and sub-regional system, including the flank regime, continues. Modernization, as may be needed for the European security architecture in the upcoming period, can only be built on this basis.

In this respect, we will continue exchanges on this matter with all relevant parties.

The current extraordinary period increases the importance for a return to the full implementation of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation arrangements for international security.