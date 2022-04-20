Political consultations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held on 6 November 2023 in Ankara between the delegations headed by H.E. Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Josip Brkic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as regional developments including European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes will be discussed at the consultations.