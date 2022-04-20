Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  No: 286, 5 November 2023, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina
Political consultations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be held on 6 November 2023 in Ankara between the delegations headed by H.E. Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Josip Brkic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as regional developments including European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes will be discussed at the consultations.