The 158th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League, held on 6 September 2022, has become a stage, once again, to resolutions and a communique containing unfounded allegations on Türkiye. We totally reject these resolutions and the communique.

These resolutions, which were adopted under the influence of narrow-minded and short-term individual interests, deprived the Arab League of the opportunity to make concrete, constructive and sustainable contribution to the solution of the regional problems.

No matter what the biased approaches of some parties are, Türkiye will continue to fight terrorist threats towards its national security and interests in accordance with the principles and norms of international law.

Türkiye's fight against separatist terrorism is also critical in terms of safeguarding the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the countries in the region.

On this occasion, Türkiye reiterates once again that it stands ready to work with all Arab League member states, which embrace the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal.