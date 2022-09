Political consultations between Türkiye and Georgia will be held between the delegations headed by Ambassador H.E. Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Lasha Darsalia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in Georgia on 7 September 2022.

During the consultations, bilateral relations with our strategic partner and close neighbour Georgia will be reviewed, and regional and international issues will be discussed.