H.E. Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, will visit Turkey on 19-21 August 2021 as part of his regional tour.

The Ministers will discuss Turkish-Japanese bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues during the meetings.

Minister Motegi will also be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.