We are saddened to learn that many Palestinians lost their lives during the incursion of the Israeli forces in the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank this morning (26 January).

We are deeply concerned by the escalating tension and casualties reported on an almost daily basis in the West Bank, and we strongly condemn the attacks causing civilian losses.

We reiterate our call on the Israeli authorities to take necessary measures effectively to prevent further escalation of tension and loss of lives in the region.

We wish Allah's mercy upon our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the incidents and extend our condolences to the State of Palestine and its people.