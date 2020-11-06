The Third Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)–Turkey Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting will be held on August 19, 2021 via videoconference with the participation of Foreign Minister H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

ASEAN Chair Brunei Darussalam’s II. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi will attend the meeting. At the meeting, the current situation of Turkey-ASEAN relations will be evaluated in all aspects and concrete cooperation proposals for the upcoming period will be discussed.