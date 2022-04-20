We condemn in the strongest terms Israel's attack on the Gaza Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital today (October 30).

As all necessary information, including the coordinates of the institution in question - which is the only cancer hospital in Gaza - was shared with the Israeli authorities in advance, there is no explanation for such an attack.

The siege and these inhumane attacks, which aim to deprive the Palestinian people in Gaza of their most basic rights, clearly violate international law.

Israel must stop targeting Gaza residents en masse, without discrimination.