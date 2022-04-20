We absolutely reject the slander and unfounded allegations of some Israeli officials. The efforts of some Israeli officials, who cannot even tolerate the truth and facts being expressed, to change the agenda with distortions and slander in the hope of covering up the brutal massacre targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza will not yield results.

The fact that these authorities, who commit a crime against humanity in front of the whole world but cannot even tolerate criticism and condemnation, target the United Nations, the UN Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, and our President, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is a clear indication of their impotence.

We reject the baseless accusations of anti-Semitism, and the slander and insults against our President and our country.

It is known to everyone that, Türkiye’s track record on this issue is spotless - unlike many countries that support Israel unconditionally today.

It is a truth acknowledged by all historians that Türkiye has been a safe haven for all those who were oppressed throughout history, including the Jews.

We urgently call on the Israeli authorities to heed the calls for ceasefire and peace in order to end this barbarism that aims to completely destroy the people of Gaza.