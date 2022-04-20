Within the scope of our developing relations with the Latin America and Caribbean region, we continue our efforts to strengthen our cooperation with the countries of the region on multilateral platforms and to institutionalize our relations with regional institutions for this purpose.

In this framework, our application for observer membership to the Andean Community, one of the leading economic integration organizations of the region, of which Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and Bolivia are members, was accepted by consensus at the Foreign Ministers Commission meeting held in Lima, the capital of Peru, on 29 August 2022 and herewith, Türkiye has become an observer member of the Andean Community.

As a result of the decision that came into force on September 2, 2022, we believe that our cooperation with the Andean Community and its members, which will further develop from now on, will contribute to the strengthening of our political dialogue with the region, as well as deepening and diversifying our economic and commercial relations.