Bilateral political consultations between Türkiye and Austria will be held on 2 September 2022 in Vienna under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria. All aspects of bilateral relations and Türkiye’s EU membership process will be on the agenda.

On the occasion of the visit, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will also participate as speaker in European Forum Alpbach on 30 and 31 August.