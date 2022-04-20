H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay an official visit to the State of Qatar on 24-25 October 2023.

Minister Fidan will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in Doha, and will be also received by Sheikh Temim bin Hamed Al Thani, Amir of Qatar.

During the visit, bilateral relations will be discussed, particularly the preparations for the 9th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee to be held in Doha in the upcoming period. Furthermore, there will be an exchange of views on the regional and international developments, including the latest situation in Palestine.