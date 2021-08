H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay an official visit to Algeria on 14-15 August 2021, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

During the meetings to be held, all aspects of our bilateral relations with friendly and brotherly Algeria will be discussed, and views on regional and international developments will be exchanged.