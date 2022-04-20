The ongoing developments in Baghdad have taken a dangerous turn in terms of the stability, unity and security of the country.

The stability and security of friendly and brotherly Iraq is of vital importance for Türkiye. Therefore, we are concerned with the acts of violence spreading across the country.

In this context, we invite all parties to exercise restraint and act with common sense.

We wish current political disputes to be settled peacefully and through inclusive dialogue, so that the tranquility and well-being of the Iraqi people will be ensured.