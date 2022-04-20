Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The deep-rooted historical, human and cultural ties of our peoples make our relations exceptional. Our relations, which are based on solid foundations, continue to develop in all areas. After gaining its independence in 1992, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina and has supported Bosnia and Herzegovina in every field.

The peace and stability of the region and Europe are directly linked to the peace and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is important to focus on preserving the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious social fabric of Bosnia and Herzegovina and increasing the development and welfare of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With this understanding, we will strengthen our cooperation by fostering the stability, welfare and development of the Balkans, of which we are a part. In the coming period, we will continue to contribute to the development of regional cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, culture and education. We will act in solidarity against all forms of terrorism.

Signing of more than 90 agreements in 30 years and establishment of more than 140 sister city relations are indicators of how much our relations have developed from state level to local administrations. Our bilateral political, economic, commercial and military cooperation is improving day by day. Our trade volume has approached the target of 1 billion US Dollars in 2021. This figure is expected to be exceeded this year.

In addition to our bilateral cooperation, Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina display close solidarity and cooperation in international platforms and regional formats such as trilateral consultation mechanisms.

In this period of increasing challenges in our region, as two friendly and brotherly countries, we continue to promote security and development in a wide geography stretching from the Balkans to the entire European continent.

We believe that the European Union and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region is an important element in ensuring lasting peace and stability in all of Europe.

We are determined to strengthen and add new dimensions to the existing excellent relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina and to further these relations for the benefit of our peoples and partners.