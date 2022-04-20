As of October 17, 2023, Saudi Arabia included Türkiye in the group of countries that are granted electronic visa (e-visa) for tourism purposes.

Before this amendment, our citizens were subject to a sticker visa for their travels to Saudi Arabia.

Within the framework of the new regulation, ordinary and official passport holders can apply for e-visa for touristic purposes (tourism, business, umrah, family visit) via “https://visa.visitsaudi.com”, receive their e-visa at the airports upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia or from visa sections of Saudi Arabia's missions in Türkiye. The visa can be a "single entry" or "multiple entry" visa with a stay of "90 days in 365 days".

E-visa does not cover Hajj period. During the Hajj period, touristic visits with an e-visa will only be possible to cities other than Holy Sites.

Saudi Arabian citizens can obtain a sticker visa, e-visa or a banderol visa at the border gates when they travel to our country.