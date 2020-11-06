We welcome the official opening of the Misrata – Sirte Coastal Road on 30 July 2021, which has been closed for a long time.

We welcome that the efforts of Presidency Council, Government of National Unity led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbaiba, UN Support Mission in Libya and the 5+5 Joint Military Commission resulted in positive outcome.

We hope that this step which will facilitate Libyans’ daily life will contribute to ensuring lasting stability, peace and prosperity in the country.

We wish this development would have positive impacts on the unification of security institutions and armed forces under the umbrella of a legitimate civilian authority in the country.

Turkey will continue to support the Libyan people and the Government of National Unity so that the ceasefire could be sustained, preparations of the upcoming elections could carry on and the political process could be advanced.