We welcome the return of the city of Lachin and the villages of Zabuh and Sus to Azerbaijan as part of the process that continues in line with the provisions of the Trilateral Declaration dated 9 November 2020.

We hope that this development which is a significant stage in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will contribute to the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as to the normalization of the region as a whole.

As it was until now, Türkiye will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of brotherly Azerbaijan.