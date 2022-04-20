Today we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Slovenia.

Türkiye and Slovenia are two friendly and allied countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, embracing the Southeast Europe region from both ends, and displaying a traditional understanding of cooperation based on the historical and geographical common ground they share.

The close relations between Türkiye and Slovenia, carried from past to present, also constitute the basis for sincere feelings of friendship between our peoples. After Slovenia achieved its independence in 1991, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Slovenia's independence, and a new era began in the relations between the two countries. The relations, which this spirit of friendship gives life to, are built on universal values and principles such as democracy, peaceful and humanitarian foreign policy, respect for international law and treaties, and good neighbourhood.

The relations between Türkiye and Slovenia have been strengthened by reciprocal high-level contacts and visits, and gained a new dimension with the declaration of the Strategic Partnership in 2011.

With the strong support of Türkiye, Slovenia joined NATO in 2004 and the Southeast European Cooperation Process in 2010. Slovenia, on the other hand, continues to support Türkiye's EU membership.

Excellent relations were crowned with the official visit of the President of Slovenia to Türkiye, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, upon the invitation of the President of Türkiye.

As two friendly and allied countries in solidarity, we believe that the EU and Euro-Atlantic integration of our region, including Türkiye's EU membership, plays an important role in delivering lasting peace and stability in all Europe. This common vision between the two countries also contributes to the furthering of regional cooperation and development.

The trade volume between the two countries, which constitutes one of the most important indicators of Türkiye-Slovenia cooperation, has more than doubled in the 10th year of our strategic partnership.

On this special day, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we would like to emphasize our determination to further our cooperation based on Friendship, Alliance and Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our peoples, allies and partners.