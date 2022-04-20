Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and North Macedonia.

The deep-rooted historical, cultural and human ties of our peoples make our relations exceptional. Our relations based on solid foundations, continue to develop in all areas.

We will strengthen our cooperation with an understanding that pays regard to stability, prosperity and progress of the Balkans, of which we are a part. In the upcoming period, we will continue to contribute to the development of regional cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation, culture and education.

As two NATO allies, we will enhance our joint efforts facing the challenges to regional and international security. We will act in solidarity against all forms of terror.

The Macedonian Turkish community, which is one of the founder peoples of the North Macedonia, and people in Türkiye that have roots in North Macedonia create a unique bridge of friendship and cooperation. We will continue to benefit from the advantages thus provided in our joint projects in various areas, and we highly value the contribution of the citizens of North Macedonia and Türkiye living in Türkiye and North Macedonia respectively to bilateral relations.

We see the common future of our countries and region in the EU. In this context, we welcome the holding of the first intergovernmental conference on the commencement of the accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

We are determined to strengthen current excellent relations between Türkiye and North Macedonia, and bring new dimension to them and to further these relations for the benefit of our two peoples and our partners.