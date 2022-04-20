Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 264, 17 October 2023, Press Release Regarding Israel's Attack Targeting a Hospital in Gaza
We are deeply outraged that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were wounded as a result of targeting a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms.

We wish Allah's mercy upon our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

It is inevitable that a mindset directly targeting civilians and striking hospitals and schools be held accountable before international law and by conscience.