We follow with sadness and concern the news about the renewed clashes in Ethiopia to the detriment of the indefinite humanitarian truce declared by the Federal Government on 24 March 2022.

We invite the parties to return to dialogue for a permanent end to violence and the establishment of peace and stability in the country. We reiterate that we are ready to provide all kinds of support to this end.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts towards preserving peace, serenity and stability in Ethiopia.