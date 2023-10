H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the extraordinary open-ended session of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, on 18 October 2023.

The meeting will discuss the necessary steps to be taken against the escalating indiscriminate military aggression of Israel against the entire people of Palestine in Gaza and to establish a common position within the OIC against these attacks.