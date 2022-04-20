One of the important dimensions of our relations with Mongolia, rooted in the steppes of Central Asia, relies on the cooperation in the fields of history and culture.

The news that the monument complex, which is considered to belong to Kutluk Ilterish Khagan, the founder of the second Göktürk Khaganate, was discovered as a result of the excavations carried out in the Nomgon region, where the historical Otuken is also located, in Mongolia, by the Turkic Academy in Nur-Sultan, one of the components of the Organization of Turkic States, together with the Mongolian Archaeological Institute, has been received with excitement and pleasure.

This is the third important discovery within the geography of Mongolia after the Orkhon Inscriptions (Kul Tigin and Bilge Khagan) and Bilge Tonyukuk Inscriptions found in 1889 and 1897, respectively.

This recent discovery, being the sign of Turkish-Mongolian cooperation, is a significant turning point for Turkish history and is also a new monument added to the cultural richness of Mongolia.

Last month, as another concrete manifestation of this cooperation, the remains of the summer residence of Hulagu Khan of the Ilkhanate Empire were found in the Çaldıran district of Van by the joint work of Turkish and Mongolian historians and archaeologists.

The excavation, preservation and promotion of these monuments, which are important for Turkish history and are part of Mongolia's cultural heritage, will continue to be one of the most important areas of cooperation between Türkiye and Mongolia.

In this regard, we would like to thank the Mongolian authorities for their support in the process and all the scientists that participated to the excavations.