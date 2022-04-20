Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 259, 26 December 2025, Regarding the Developments in the Republic of Yemen
The prevailing situation in the Republic of Yemen remains a source of concern.

Türkiye commends Saudi Arabia’s prudent stance in the face of the ongoing escalation, as well as the initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates towards the establishment of security and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

Türkiye will continue to support all efforts aimed at preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen, and at ensuring prosperity and peace in the country.