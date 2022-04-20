The prevailing situation in the Republic of Yemen remains a source of concern.

Türkiye commends Saudi Arabia’s prudent stance in the face of the ongoing escalation, as well as the initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates towards the establishment of security and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

Türkiye will continue to support all efforts aimed at preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen, and at ensuring prosperity and peace in the country.