H.E. Mr. Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 16-17 August 2022.

On the occasion of the visit, 5th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group will be held under the co-chairmanship of Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and Foreign Minister Kulubaev, and bilateral relations as well as regional issues will be discussed.