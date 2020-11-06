We condemn that this morning (18th July) Israeli security forces have once again violated the sanctity of al-Haram al-Sharif by allowing racist Jewish groups to raid al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking Palestinian civilians praying in the area and detaining Palestinian civilians, including children and women, leading to images that offended human dignity.

The continuation of such provocations, at a time when the memories of the atmosphere of tension, escalation and conflict caused by Israel's attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan are still fresh in our minds, is extremely dangerous.

We reiterate our call to the Israeli government to end these provocative acts and attacks at once.