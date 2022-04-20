The Israeli army’s announcement that the Palestinian population living in the north of Gaza should relocate to the southern parts of Gaza within 24 hours is in no way acceptable.

Forcing the Gaza population of 2,5 million, who have been under indiscriminate bombing and deprived collectively of electricity, water and food, to relocate in an extremely small area is a blatant breach of international law and inhumane.

We expect Israel to give up on this serious mistake and put an end to brutal and indiscriminate actions towards the civilian population in Gaza immediately.