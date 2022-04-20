The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) committed a historical mistake through adopting the recommendation and resolution regarding Türkiye on 12 October 2023.

With this initiative, PACE is instrumentalizing judicial processes for politics and attempting to close the channels of dialogue. This is against the democratic values that constitute the reason for the existence of the PACE.

This irresponsibility of the PACE aimed at gaining visibility will be remembered with remorse in the future.

Türkiye, which is a founding member of the Council of Europe, regrets that the organization’s advisory body PACE has moved so far away from its objectives and values.